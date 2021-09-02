Victoria Extension Education Association to host annual fundraiser

The Victoria Extension Education Association’s (VEEA) 2021 pecan, peanut and walnut sale is underway, according to an extension education association news release.
“Our faithful customers are appreciated for supporting us every year and we are looking forward in meeting many new customers this year. We would like to acknowledge Mr. Robert Bianchi at Harding & Parker and his staff for their continuous support down through the years," said Jean Heil, association president, in the news release.
The prices for the nuts are the same as last year. The 5-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $55; 3-pound box of fresh shelled pecan halves is $35, a 3-pound cloth bag of raw shelled peanuts is $12, and a 1-pound zipper lock bag of walnut halves and pieces is $10. Also, the 1-pound Texas deluxe mixed nuts, will be available for $10.
Orders will arrive in time for holiday cooking, baking, gift giving, or personal enjoyment.
The deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Orders can be placed with Heil at 361-573-0688 or 361-649-6776, Jesusvhs67@gmail.com or 1113 Albrecht Road, Victoria, TX 77905.
Orders can also be placed with a VEEA members Everready EEA Club, Betty Williams, 361-575-7550; Pleasant Green EE Club, Ileen Foley, 361-578-7694; Raisin Coletoville EEA Club, JoAnn Bone, 361-578-7629; or Victoria Ladies of Distinction EEA Club, Tonika Bufford, 361-218-0877.
Checks should be made payable to VEEA (Victoria Extension Education Association). Other information on checks should include your name, address, telephone number, the type of nuts being ordered.
The designated pick-up date for orders is from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Victoria County AgriLife Extension Building, 528 Waco Circle, near the Victoria Regional Airport. This year, curbside service will be available.
“Your support is very much appreciated as we continue our annual scholarship fundraiser,” Heil said.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are Audrey Garrett, Griffith Harrell, Brett Allan Prause and Caitlin Thurlkill.
In addition to the scholarships, VEEA also gives 4-H support with contests and special projects, Texas AgriLife Extension program at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, leadership training, and educational programs for members as well as financial support to other organizations in Victoria County.
