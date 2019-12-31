As Sabrina Escalona, 29, rang in the new decade, she reflected on how her family endured the past two years – most notable was how her Hurricane Harvey baby arrived.
“Hurricane Harvey left a lot of people without stuff, and I was blessed with a beautiful child,” she said. “That's what helped us get through it.”
She gave birth to her son, Sage Raz on Aug. 26, 2017, in a hospital running on a generator in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.
Escalona was supposed to have Sage through a cesarean section scheduled on Aug. 31, but Sage had other plans.
“He came a little unexpected,” Escalona laughed.
Shortly after putting her first child, then a 1-year-old son, to bed, she and her husband Adam Raz, 33, were prepared to weather the storm, but she started experiencing labor pains.
The family did not have a car to drive to the hospital and neighbors feared driving in the hurricane.
Escalona remembers vividly calling for an ambulance in between contractions hoping an ambulance would brave the storm to take her to the hospital.
“The storm was already hitting,” she said. “It was already pouring down.”
First-responders advised Escalona to fill the bathtub with water and give birth at home.
“The ambulance didn't want to come,” she said.
When Escalona explained that she needed a C-section, the ambulance arrived at their home ready to transport her to the hospital.
Escalona remembers a helmet being strapped on her 1-year-old head because the storm ripped debris through the air.
Once they arrived to DeTar North, which was bare of people, Escalona prepared to welcome her second child into the world.
“I remember the lights flickering, and the rooms filling up with water,” she said.
Almost eight hours after giving birth, Escalona and her new baby boy went home to an apartment without electricity or running water. And the home stayed that way for about two weeks.
“It was hot,” Escalona remembered of those two weeks.
She said the experience changed her and her family, and she will be holding off on having a third child anytime soon.
Sage, who is now 2 years old, shares the same ferocity as the storm when he was born.
“He’s a hurricane,” Escalona said regarding his larger-than life personality.
Raz said he never thought one of his children would be born in the middle of a hurricane.
“It changed me dramatically,” he said. “It gave me something I had never been through.”
Raz learned to take a bad situation and turn it into something good, which he plans to do in the new year.
“I’m just hoping I don’t go through that again and there aren’t anymore hurricanes,” he said.
Escalona’s mother, Odelia Mendoza, 48, of Victoria, said the timing was not what the family hoped, but they received a beautiful smart child through the experience.
“It was a miracle,” Mendoza said. “I’m just so happy the turnout came out so well.”
Mendoza said her daughter amazed her through the storm and despite the scary delivery, it was for a reason.
“There’s always a reason,” she said. “Good came out of it.”
She is grateful for her “storm baby,” and she is grateful to be blessed with a healthy family.
“I know my family is strong,” Mendoza said. ”We face bad situations but it always turns out good in the end.”
Going into 2020, Mendoza said she hopes Sage embraces his birth story and her family continues to grow in strength.
“We’re going to move forward and see what the future holds for us,” she said.
