The Victoria Fire Department hosted breakfasts May 23, 25 and 27 to honor firefighter/EMTs who are credited with saving patients’ lives during cardiac arrests. Thirty-eight individual awards were presented during the ceremonies. To view the list of honorees, visit victoriatx.gov/emsawards.
Victoria Fire Department honors lifesaving firefighter/EMTs
- From the City of Victoria Communications Office
