Victoria Fire Department receives donation of educational materials

The Victoria Fire Department received a donation of fire prevention learning material worth over $5,000 from the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
The materials include crayons, Dial 9-1-1 fire safety kits, pop-up fire trucks and junior firefighter stickers. These items will be distributed at community engagement events and school visits during Fire Prevention Month in October.
The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission is a voluntary association of local governments and special districts within the seven-county Golden Crescent region, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties.
For more information about Victoria Fire Department programs, visit victoriatx.gov/fire.