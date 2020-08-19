Victoria Fire Department Receives National Fire Prevention Kits

The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agents Diana Escalante and Eli Sauseda are teaming up with the Victoria Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, according to a news release from State Farm.
Fire Prevention Week is an annual public awareness campaign that promotes critical home fire safety messages. NFPA has been the official sponsor of the campaign for more than 90 years.
State Farm Agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 175 fire departments across Texas, including Victoria. Each toolkit includes a host of resources for promoting Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, including brochures, magnets, posters and more. The Fire Department will share these resources at schools and other community events this fall in support of the campaign.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49% – happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” Escalante said in the release. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”
Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include the following:
- Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended;
- Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – at least 3 feet away from your stovetop;
- Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.