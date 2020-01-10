The Victoria Fire Department swore in three new Emergency Medical Technician firefighter trainees during a ceremony at the Victoria Community Center Annex Friday. The three, Cole Milner, Colin Hamilton and Franco Rodriguez Avilez, will now begin six months of training with the Victoria Fire Department Academy, according to a news release from the city.
Victoria Fire Department swears in3 new EMT firefighter trainees
- Advocate Staff Report
