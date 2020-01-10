Victoria Fire Department swears in three new EMT firefighter trainees

Shown from left are Cole Milner, Colin Hamilton and Franco Rodriguez Avilez.

 Contributed photo

The Victoria Fire Department swore in three new Emergency Medical Technician firefighter trainees during a ceremony at the Victoria Community Center Annex Friday. The three, Cole Milner, Colin Hamilton and Franco Rodriguez Avilez, will now begin six months of training with the Victoria Fire Department Academy, according to a news release from the city.

