Victoria Fire Department to carry, administer whole blood

The Victoria Fire Department and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center began a program Tuesday that could drastically increase the chances of survival for trauma patients.
In two weeks, the Brothers in Arms program will enable VFD medics to carry whole blood and give emergency transfusions to patients before they arrive at hospitals, said Fire Chief Tracy Fox. In the aftermath of a shooting, stabbing or major crash, those transfusions can buy critical time.
“We’re extremely proud, and it is humbling – to be able to pull the program off and to provide that level of service to our community is what we’re most grateful for,” Fox said about the program, which his department has been planning with the center for more than a year.
The program’s first two donors in Victoria, local residents Mark Ratliff and Jerome Dornak, donated Tuesday morning.
“The use of whole-blood transfusion prior to arrival at the hospital is saving lives,” said Linda Rapp, executive director of blood operations of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. “In addition to the community and cities in the region, the program also supports workplace safety initiatives in industrial settings.”
Victoria is one of the first cities to begin the program in Texas, which was established in San Antonio last year with a grant from the San Antonio Medical Foundation, said Rosalva Cruz-Calderon, the Brother in Arms coordinator. Cypress Creek EMS and Harris County Emergency Services District 48 are the only other two agencies in the state reported to deploy whole blood in the field.
In a rural region like Victoria County, carrying whole blood could be particularly beneficial.
“Time is the enemy, so the faster you can get them to a hospital, the better,” said Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngavmmtikul, the assistant medical director of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. “But (the Brother in Arms program) gives them a survival advantage because if you give them whole blood right at the scene of an accident, that helps them get to the hospital and (gets) them stabilized more quickly.”
The program was modeled after a battlefield transfusion program developed by the U.S. military and later adapted at the Mayo Clinic trauma center.
The military’s usage showed that adding whole blood to early transfusion protocols decreased its mortality rate from 60% to 20%, according to the center. Patients receiving whole blood also required fewer transfusions to stay stabilized than those receiving components such as red blood cells.
There is a growing interest in whole blood programs nationwide, though they are difficult to coordinate, Gomez Ngavmmtikul said.
“I think there is a lot of interest, but it does take a lot of really involved and enthusiastic stakeholders, like Chief Fox has been a huge proponent, and Dr. John McNeill,” she said. “That collaboration has to work, and if you’re missing any one of those components, it is not going to happen.”
The Victoria center will keep a whole blood unit stored for the fire department, which will start by carrying one unit in its EMS supervisor vehicle.
“Our plan is to quickly go to two depending on our volume, and part of that reason is just availability,” Fox said.
Whole blood is the natural, unseparated blood collected from a donor that contains all the components found in healthy blood – red cells, plasma, clotting factors and platelets.
One unit has a 35-day shelf life, which means the center needs donors to ensure a stable supply of specially tested O-positive blood. Gomez Ngavmmtikul said staff are trying to get eligible donors to contribute to the program about four times a year.
O-negative blood is traditionally used in emergency situations because it is relatively safe to give to people with all blood types, but supplies are limited. O-negative donors represent only 7% of the U.S. population, whereas 36% are O-positive.
The center’s sister organization, QualTex Laboratories, worked with the military to develop testing protocol to identify O-positive donors with the low antibody levels needed to donate the program.
Only men can donate to the program because they tend to have lower levels of antibodies than women, which reduces the chance of adverse reactions in patients.
The center is working to sign up committed male O-positive donors to ensure a regular supply of specially tested whole blood is available.
“Now we really just need men who are O-positive to come to the center here in Victoria and donate so they can be tested,” Cruz- Calderon said.
