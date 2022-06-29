Victoria Fire Department to host free fire safety event for kids

Kids will be able to learn about fire safety, first aid and teamwork at “Fire and Ice,” a free event hosted by the Victoria Fire Department 9 a.m. to noon July 21 at Fire Station 4, 2007 Salem Road.
During this event, children entering third and fourth grade will have the opportunity to meet their local first responders. Firefighters and EMTs will educate participants on fire safety and how to administer CPR and first aid. Teamwork is essential in the “fire safety world,” which is why team building exercises will be included in the day’s activities.
The event will have a maximum of 30 participants. Participants must register in advance by visiting victoriatx.gov/fire or go directly to the event page at https://victoriatx.gov/1056/Fire-Ice. Caregivers must bring a completed photo release waiver and liability waiver the day of the event.
Children may be dropped off at the location once forms are completed. Each participant is asked to bring a bottle of water and a snack.
Baskin-Robbins will be the “ice” to our “fire” and will provide free ice cream at the closing event.
For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 361-485-3462 or firemarshalsoffice@victoriatx.gov or follow the Victoria Fire Department on Facebook.
