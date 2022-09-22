Victoria Fire Department to host National Night Out block party

Residents will have an opportunity to celebrate and meet local first responders at the Victoria Fire Department’s first National Night Out block party.
Fire Chief Tracy Fox and his crew members have made plans for the evening from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at STV Ventilation, 307 E. Rio Grande St., in partnership with STV Ventilation, God’s Church, Foamed Up Foam Parties and Del Papa Distributing.
Residents will be able to interact with their local first responders while enjoying food, music and a foam party. This come-and-go event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Victoria Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office 361-485-3460.
To learn more about the Victoria Fire Department, visit www.victoriatx.gov/fire. To learn more about National Night Out, visit https://natw.org/.