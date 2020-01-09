The Victoria Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Thursday afternoon at CMC Recycling located at 398 Industrial Park Drive.
No injuries or damages were reported, assistant fire chief Shannon Martin said.
The company received three scrap metal vessels which needed to be cleaned and stripped for steel. When employees began cutting the final vessel, it ignited because magnesium was in the container, Martin said.
Magnesium fires can not be extinguished with water like traditional fires, so firefighters worked with CMC to bury the flames in dirt, Martin said.
“We smothered it out with copious amounts of dirt,” he said.
There was some concern with smoke that billowed from the fire because it was a chemical-based fire, Martin said. A unit monitored the smoke downwind and didn’t detect any danger, Martin said.
“It’s good the wind was blowing so hard,” he said. “It pushed the smoke out”
