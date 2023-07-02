The season of selling fireworks is in full swing just beyond the Victoria city limits.
While cities around the Crossroads host sparkly shows for public viewing, fireworks stands are welcoming those who want to have their own performance with family and friends on the night of Independence Day.
In the 10 days leading up to July 4, stand workers sweat while selling fireworks in the summer heat. For Fireworks Attic manager John Hilliard, getting to provide a source of enjoyment for families is the best part about their job.
“It’s not all about the money. It’s about making connections with the people, seeing a smile on their face,” Hilliard said.
Fireworks Attic offers a variety of pyrotechnics, from one-shot items to 500-shell packs. Hilliard said his stand has something for those who want something with plenty of color, sound and size. The fireworks, with names like “Diablo” and “Snow Cone,” come from all over the United States.
“I grew up with a close family, where we would go out and shoot fireworks,” Hilliard said. “It’s a family tradition that’s continuing year after year. You’re basically creating memories.”
Down the road, the shelves of the Big Tex Fireworks stand are full of things that can go boom. Stand operator Joseph Revello said the “Wake Your Neighbors” series could spark some family fun. The pack has mortar shells, fountains, sparklers, poppers, and 136 Roman candle shots.
Revello, who has manned Big Tex stands in Victoria for eight years, said the interactions with customers is worth the time spent under the sun.
“As an operator, it’s meeting the new people and the excitement on their face when they buy fireworks from me,” Revello said.
Revello said he expects to see a surge of customers in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday night.
It is illegal to shoot off fireworks inside Victoria’s city limits, but Revello said families can still light sparklers, fountains and smoke balls.
Fireworks users can shoot products off safely when they read instructions and stand at least 300 feet away once something is lit, Hilliard said.
“Just light it and get away from it,” Hilliard said. “Don’t point it toward anybody, just point it toward the sky.”
State law allows fireworks stands to complete sales from June 24 up to 11:59 p.m. July 4. Fireworks Attic will stay open until the clock strikes midnight, Hilliard said.