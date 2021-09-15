State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will be the featured speaker at the Victoria GOP monthly meeting Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Victoria GOP headquarters, 115 S. Main St. in Victoria. The doors will open at 5 p.m., and the event will be free and open to the public.
Kolkhorst will take questions from attendees following her remarks. The monthly Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party meeting is held the third Monday of each month at the headquarters.
For more information about the Victoria GOP and Victoria County Republican Party, contact Victoria County Republican Party Chairman Bill Pozzi at 361-727-7029 or email billpozzi@gmail.com. Information also can be found at victoriagop.com or Victoria GOP-Victoria County Republican Party on Facebook.
