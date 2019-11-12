Victoria County 4-H clubs recently completed a denim recycling drive community service project. The clubs collected 411 pounds of denim throughout the community. Maddie Nunez, 14, with the Inez club, originally organized a similar drive in April. After the success of her drive the other clubs decided to host a similar drive. Donations were accepted at the county extension agents office through Oct. 15. Bruce Hill, of Farmers Crop Insurance, agreed to pay the shipping to have the items recycled.
Victoria 4H clubs collect denim
Evan Lewis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
How are you staying warm?
Most Popular
Articles
- Pickup plows into Victoria gas station after driver suffers medical emergency
- Palacios raising expectations with success
- Victoria native, military veteran files for Victoria County commissioner nomination
- A&E TV show 'Trey the Texas Medium' catapults local casket designer into new realm
- 2 kayakers rescued from island near Rockport
- DeWitt County residents remain evacuated after oil well blowout
- Be careful when lighting heaters to stay warm in winter blast
- The biggest little beer fight in Texas: Spoetzl Brewery, Shiner locals clap back at Karbach ad campaign
- On Veterans Day, Crossroads community remembers sacrifice (w/video)
- Victoria West in new territory entering regional quarterfinals
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- Victoria's EMS system increases fees, begins charity care program (1)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
Recent Comments
-
Brian Vandale said:
Why have the people comment at the Dec. 16th meeting? Zeller already said in this article, the ordinance will formally be adopted and (in other words) take affect on that date.
-
Scott Baer said:Very odd comment at the end of the article. I've lived in Shiner for 30+ years and have yet to encounter anyone "vicious". Perhaps another local source should be quoted in future articles abou…
-
Jacqueline Shanahan said:I also want to say that Tom Andrews is also survived by a beautiful daughter Jacqueline Shanahan and his 3 grandchildren. Cameron, Riley and Collin Shanahan! It's sad that in times like these …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.