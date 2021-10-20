Victoria High School Class of 1986 will celebrate their 35th reunion with dinner and dancing from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cuero ranch of classmate Charlie Weldon.
To RSVP, and for more information, including the ranch address, visit the Facebook invitation at facebook.com/events/312613250658267.
Casual events are planned for Friday evening and Saturday morning as well.
At 7 p.m. a casual meet-up will be at Aero Crafters in Victoria, where the class will gather with the 1986 class from Stroman High School.
A golf scramble at the Cuero Golf Course will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. More information is on the Facebook invitation page.
