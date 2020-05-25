Julius Whitby says he’ll never live up to his brother’s legacy.
He described his brother’s heroism – which was recognized with a Purple Heart after his service in World War II – as he prayed over a Memorial Day ceremony in downtown Victoria.
Whitby’s brother was injured by shrapnel on D-Day, but survived.
“Our family was one of the lucky ones,” Whitby said.
On Monday, Whitby recognized the families who were not so lucky, and who lost a loved one in battle.
Dozens of local veterans, their families, and community members congregated in De Leon Plaza with Whitby to mark the holiday dedicated to those soldiers who died while serving their country.
Those gathered honored the men and women who “signed that blank check made payable to the citizens of the United States of America for an amount up to and, in this case, including their lives,” retired U.S. Army Col. Mike Petrash said during his remarks.
Many who attended wore masks, and multiple speakers called on those listening to draw strength from the heroes of previous generations who persevered through wars and other hardships as the country endures the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Petrash also asked the community to think of the families who had lost children, friends, brothers, sisters, parents and spouses.
Those who died while serving their country, he said, were spared the knowledge of the pain the current pandemic has wrought.
“But more importantly they never knew the hole that their death tore in the hearts of their families, the grief that is always in front of the families at dinner, birthday parties, Christmas, high school graduations, and at any event when the house was completely and unendurably saturated with their absence,” Petrash said. “This day is also about praying and honoring those families.”
Sherrae Brissette opened the ceremony with a prayer, but not before imploring one member of the audience, who she said was struggling with thoughts of self-harm, to recognize the support and love of those gathered there today. Brissette, a U.S. Navy veteran, has spoken openly about the toll that battle can wreak on a person’s well-being. U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud and Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller also paid their respects and spoke during Monday’s ceremony, and Gary Moses officiated.
Will Martin, of the Victoria County Veterans Council, recognized the 126 men and women of Victoria County who served their country and who recently died.
“These veterans that passed away in the last year, they’re just as important to us as the ones that fell on the battlefield,” he said.
For Whitby, his brother’s military service remains an inspiration. Whitby’s brother, John Clarence Whitby Jr., was injured while serving in the U.S. Army when he landed at Normandy on D-Day. D-Day is recognized as the tipping point in World War II, and it is estimated that more than 4,000 soliders in the Allied Forces died on June 6, 1944, in their effort to push the Nazis out of Western Europe.
“He’s lucky to have made it back from that, because a lot of people died that day,” Whitby said. “A lot of people died on the beach.”
His brother taught him how to give a strong handshake, how to excel in sports, and how to persevere amid injustice. Whitby’s brother, a black solider during the time of segregation, returned from the war to a country that still sidelined him because of his race and despite his immense sacrifice for his country.
Whitby himself served three years in the U.S. Army during the 1960s, following in his brother’s footsteps.
“I idolized him growing up,” Whitby said.
His brother died decades ago. Now, years after Whitby last shook his brother’s hand, he keeps a physical reminder of his spirit: his Purple Heart medal.
“I will cherish that always,” he said.
