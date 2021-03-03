Officials at Victoria hospitals said Wednesday they will continue to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines despite a decision by the governor to end mask mandates and business restrictions.
Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Healthcare System and Post Acute Medical will require mask wearing and physical distancing for all people entering their facilities, according to a joint news release from the hospitals.
The hospitals will also require health screenings and temperature checks at entrances, and visitation policies will remain the same, with one visitor allowed per patient until further notice.
That announcement comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions would be reversed on March 10.
“We appreciate your ongoing support as we care for and protect our patients and community,” according to the release.
