Vitoria school district is one of 59 winners of the Texas Art Education Association’s 2022 District of Distinction Award.
The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connect learners to their community and beyond.
TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. The organization has previously honored outstanding TAEA members for work in their classrooms and districts. This is the fourth year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet rigorous criteria as evidenced from data.
For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point rubric over the 2021-2022 school year. Only 59 districts met the high standard and will receive the outstanding honor indicating they are in the top 4 % in art education of districts in the state.
Only 16 school districts, including Victoria, in the state have received this honor for four years.
“I am so thankful for the VISD Visual Art Teachers PreK-12,” said VISD Director of Fine Arts David Edge. “Every one of them impacts the creative genius of the students in their school, which in turn affects every other subject in a positive way. This honor for four years is a testament to the dedication of the teachers to every student.”
Victoria and the other 58 districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration and Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly Nov.10.