An in-person Fourth of July fireworks show will be held Sunday at the Victoria Community Center. The show will also be available for viewing on the city’s Facebook page.
New Orleans-based cover band Bag of Donuts will provide a free concert at 6:15 p.m., and the Miller Lite Blastoff fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m, according to a city news release.
The Big Texas Fun carnival also will be open at the community center, 2905 E. North St., from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday to Monday.
For more information about the carnival, visit Big Texas Fun’s Facebook page.
To sign up to receive text updates about the Fourth of July festivities, text “ADD” to 361-200-3098.
