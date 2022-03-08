Victoria Knights of Columbus Council 1329 donates time to help veteran

On Feb. 11, member of the Victoria Knights of Columbus Council 1329 came together to complete a service project for veteran, Bo Jones, by putting in a new gate, getting a gate opener installed and rebuilding the entire section of his front fence.
Jones builds wheelchairs for wounded warriors and others at his home shop that was built by Tunnels to Towers in Victoria County.
The following donated to this project:
- Brian Morris and his crew: The pipe, driving in posts and welding the corners together.
- Nice North America High Security Gate and Barricade Division: The Apollo gate opener.
- Troy’s Fence of Corpus Christi: Installed the Apollo gate opener.
- Atzenhoffer Chevrolet: Funds to purchase wire, T-posts and clips for use to rebuild his entire front fence.
