City of Victoria residents are no longer required to limit their water usage but are still encouraged to practice voluntary water conservation measures after the City this week terminated all restrictions under its drought contingency plan.
The City’s drought contingency plan is a series of water conservation measures that the City is authorized to take during periods of decreased water availability. The plan may be viewed at www.victoriatx.gov/droughtplan.
The City had been in Stage II of the plan since November 2020, when the Guadalupe River flow dropped below the Stage II triggering threshold as defined by the City code. The City is now lifting Stage II and Stage One restrictions because the river flow has risen above its normal level for 14 consecutive days.
Although water conservation measures are no longer in place, residents are encouraged to conserve water by using efficient shower heads, replacing old toilets and washing machines with newer models, using dishwashers efficiently, repairing leaks and not overwatering yards.
For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3380.
