Judges named grand and reserve champions for the market hogs and breeding gilts categories on Thursday at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Victoria Livestock Show Day 2 champions
- Cody Baird | cbaird@vicad.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Cody Baird
Business Reporter
Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria police make 3 arrests in fatal weekend shooting case
- Driver shot and killed in Victoria over weekend
- Firefighters rescue 7 dogs from burning home, perform K9 CPR
- Industrial putting unblemished record on the line in area round
- First day of Victoria Livestock Show brings out first timers
- Citizens board showcases new data center, CT scan
- Broiler, rabbit winners announced for Victoria Livestock Show
- Victoria Girl Scout's family wants dog park completed in her memory
- 33 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Crossroads
- Blotter: Man reports stolen cash, vehicle damage
Commented
- Lie.... repeat the lie. (7)
- It's still about the messaging (6)
- Guest column: A stronger natural gas supply chain, a stronger Texas (5)
- Letter: Setting the record straight (3)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (2)
- Letter: Information you should consider before you vote (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Victoria Girl Scout known for dog park project dies (2)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Isha M. McNary (1)
- Goliad County judge, commissioners review 3 solar plant projects (1)
- Darwyn Dale Duderstadt (1)
- Victoria father-son duo's invention supports mobility-impaired shoppers (1)
- Nancy Jo Duncan Ulbrich (1)
- Dorothy Marie Neely (1)
Recent Comments
-
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit said:
May God offer comfort to us who mourn.
God bless,
Dr. Roger C. Schustereit
-
Mike Gomez said:Glen,recently I heard something that gave me some hope. I heard that some of the candidates running in the primaries don’t really believe in the right wing rhetoric but that’s what it takes to…
-
Mike Gomez said:I don’t know the intentions of the protesters in Canada but 90% of them were already vaccinated. Truck drivers are not the only ones feeling the pain but others will feel the pain if we bottle…
-
Jessica Baladez said:Sending a huge hug and our condolences ❤️Mr.Reichert will surely be missed he was always a nice guy and we loved his poodle stories and laughed every time the poodles would be at the window wa…
-
Rick Dockery said:Yes, it was exciting to see government fighting people who just want to earn their daily bread. As someone who relies on trucking to run a business, you have no idea how rough it is right now.…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.