The 74th Victoria Livestock Show will kick off Saturday morning with the annual parade around DeLeon Plaza.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at East Goodwin and North Main streets, where it will head south toward Juan Linn Street, loop around to South Bridge Street and travel north to finish at North Bridge and West Goodwin streets.
“The parade is great because it kicks everything off for the next two weeks of Livestock Show events,” said Robin Janecka, advertising chair for the Victoria Livestock Show. “Lots of families and friends get together and enjoy it.”
Janecka said people can expect to see between 30 and 50 floats in this year’s parade. All contestants in the Queen Victoria Pageant are asked to participate in the parade, she said.
“With contestants being all different ages, from cowboy tots to teenagers, the floats get very creative,” she said.
With the primary election coming up March 3, Janecka said she expects numerous Victoria County candidates to have floats in the parade as well.
Parade-watchers are encouraged to line up and down the streets during the event, which will conclude in time for people to enjoy lunch downtown, Janecka said.
For more information, visit victorialivestockshow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.