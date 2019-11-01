Victoria’s Field of Honor lost its darling on Monday.
Winnie McCarrell, who died Monday at the age of 93, was an important figure at the Warriors Weekend’s Field of Honor, said its founder, Col. Mike Petrash, of Ganado.
Even though McCarrell, who had brothers, husbands and other family members who served in the military, was a civilian, she was the first person to place a flag in the field honoring veterans since it was created 11 years ago, Petrash said.
“We felt a huge sense of loss for the field,” he said. “It’s going to be a deep sense of loss this May when we don’t have Ms. Winnie out there to post those flags.”
McCarrell was known throughout Victoria for her patriotism.
Her close friend, Earlene Barmettler, said McCarrell never left the house without some variation of red, white and blue in her attire. She also always had her nails painted the colors of the American flag with the emblems of all of the military branches except for the Army, which was too complex to paint, on her delicate fingers. A manicurist at First For Nails used to paint her nails for free.
McCarrell’s love of the American flag went beyond her fashion sense. She also regularly dressed up as the flag’s original maker, Betsy Ross, to distribute flags on Flag Day and educate children about flag etiquette. She also dedicated a significant amount of time volunteering with the various veterans group in Victoria, including the American Legion.
“She loved Americanism, patriotism, and legislative,” Barmettler said. “Patriotism was first with her. She believed in the flag.”
Barmettler said she and McCarrell, who she first met in 2006 at First Christian Church, spent almost every day together. They’d have picnics in Riverside Park after church, where McCarrell, who could eat a whole jalapeno straight from the jar, would have her favorite pimento and jalapeno cheese sandwich.
The two friends would also make McCarrell’s signature baked bread together.
“She loved to make bread from scratch. Up until just a matter of a couple of months ago before she became ill, she was still baking bread for family and friends,” Barmettler said. “She liked a little bit of a crust, but soft and moist in the middle.”
McCarrell, who had three children with her first husband, Cleon Chestnutt, will be cremated and have a memorial to be planned for a later date at First Christian Church, Barmettler said.
Multiple veterans groups in the area have also discussed honoring their favorite patriot as well, Petrash said.
Services are pending at Colonial Funeral Home.
