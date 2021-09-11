An expanded DeLeon Plaza, improved parking management and a night market are just a few of the changes that could be coming to Victoria’s downtown under a proposed downtown master plan that is being developed based on input from hundreds of Victoria residents, according to a City of Victoria news release.
Residents can review a draft of the downtown master plan and submit comments at www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans. The deadline to respond is 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
The downtown master plan will serve as a guide to revitalizing downtown by implementing changes that residents have indicated they would like to see. The document drafted by consulting firm Freese & Nichols includes a summary of residents’ feedback, an analysis of conditions downtown, a vision statement, conceptual renderings, implementation strategies and a detailed list of action items.
Freese & Nichols will present the master plan during the Sept. 21 City Council meeting. The plan is scheduled to be adopted at the Oct. 19 meeting.
For more information, contact Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams at 361-485-3060 or visit www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans.
