A Victoria man was found dead outside a city fire station early Sunday morning, police said.
Sgt. James Brewer, of the Victoria Police Department, declined to give the name of man and the method used until an investigation is complete.
The man was 58 years old, Brewer confirmed. Also, he was not an employee of the fire department.
Police concluded there was no foul play involved.
"Sadly, he took his own life," Brewer said.
Police received a call about the incident at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The man was found at Victoria Fire Department Station No. 6, 1101 Ball Airport Road.
Brewer said there is no record of an autopsy being ordered.
If you have considered suicide or know someone who has, call the Gulf Bend Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-877-723-3422 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.