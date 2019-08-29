HALLETTSVILLE – Keith Eric Lee, a 27-year-old Victoria man, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of Jeremy Andrew McAfee, who was found dead in his mobile home in March.
The arrest is a result of “countless man-hours of dogged detective work,” Sheriff Micah Harmon said at a press conference Thursday.
Lee was interviewed by investigators on Wednesday and is cooperating with the investigation, Harmon said.
“His statement is consistent with evidence discovered at the scene and during the autopsy,” he said.
Lee’s bond was sent at $1 million. Further charges are possible, including arson and tampering with physical evidence, Harmon said.
The Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department responded and encountered a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames on March 10 at Green Acres Trailer Park, just west of Hallettsville.
After extinguishing the fire, McAfee’s body was discovered and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office began a suspected homicide investigation into his death with the assistance of the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The five-month investigation included numerous interviews with McAfee’s family, friends and acquaintances and several search warrants for electronic data and social media accounts, Harmon said.
“I have no doubt that, without the help of the family, this case would still be unsolved,” Harmon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.