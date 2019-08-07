A Victoria man was taken to the county jail Monday on suspicion of multiple drug charges after the Victoria police executed a search warrant at his home.
The Victoria Police Department's Special Crimes Unit served the warrant at the home of 26-year-old Brandon Scott Fauth in the 2200 block of East North Street, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department. Officers located a large amount of marijuana, illicit prescription drugs, THC wax, and two firearms. Scales and bags that indicate he was also dealing drugs, were found in the home.inside the house.
Fauth and two juveniles were at the home when the warrant was served, according to the release.
The juveniles were released, while Fauth was arrested. He was charged with delivery of marijuana to a child, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Fauth remained in the Victoria County Jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of surety bonds totaling $60,000, according to the news release.
