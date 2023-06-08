A 24-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers Wednesday, according to Victoria County Jail records.
The man was arrested on suspicion of racing on a highway as well as on a warrant charging him with an unspecified Class C misdemeanor.
In another case, a 22-year-old Houston man arrested Wednesday on a possession of marijuana charge was also held on an immigration detainer.
The man was arrested about 4:30 p.m. on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, according to Victoria County Jail records.