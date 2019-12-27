Victoria police officers arrested a man on a warrant charging him with a bank robbery.
Marcus Andretti Shade, 40, of Victoria, was stopped at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Houston Highway, according to a department press release.
"We had prior knowledge that Shade was possibly involved in several recent bank robberies around Texas," according to the press release.
Shade did not have a valid driver's license and was detained, according to a press release.
An agent with the U.S. Marshals Service arrived and informed officers that Shade had an active warrant for bank robbery issued from Portland.
Shade was arrested and transported to the San Patricio County Jail where he is being held with the following charges:
• Aggravated Robbery/Portland police $500,000 bond
• Aggravated Robbery/Portland police $250,000 bond
• Aggravated Robbery/Portland police $250,000 bond
• Aggravated Robbery/Austin police $150,000 bond
• Robbery/Austin police $75,000 bond
• Robbery/Austin police $75,000 bond
