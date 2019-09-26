A Victoria man remained in jail Thursday night after a stabbing occurred at Christ’s Kitchen earlier in the day.
Willie Jay Henderson, 28, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Victoria County Jail, according to a news release on the Victoria Police Department’s Facebook page.
Victoria police received the call about the stabbing at 8:26 a.m. and responded to the soup kitchen, 611 E. Warren St.
The police investigation revealed that a 39-year-old Victoria resident was stabbed after an altercation, and the offender left on foot. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the news release.
Officers located Henderson, who was positively identified as the offender, walking in the area, the news release said. The name of the victim was not released Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.