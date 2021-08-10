Recent emergencies have demonstrated the need for closed captioning during broadcasts, city officials said Tuesday in a news release.
Residents now have the option to view closed captioning during public meetings on the city’s television channel, Vtv15, according to the release. The new closed captioning system uses human-assisted transcription, and residents can turn on the captions using the closed caption settings on their own televisions.
“One of the long-standing goals of Communications and Public Affairs is to share information with as wide of an audience as possible,” said Ashley Strevel, director of the city’s Communications & Public Affairs department.
Captioning will be available during both live and recorded meetings on cable channels 15 and 115 as well as online at victoriatx.gov/vtv15. Meetings also can be replayed with captions at victoriatx.gov/agendas or on YouTube at Victoria Texas Public Meetings.
Communications & Public Affairs is continuing its efforts to extend its messaging to hard-to-reach populations. Some of the department’s efforts during the past year include using an American Sign Language interpreter for press briefings and a COVID-19 public service announcement, producing a COVID-19 PSA in Spanish and posting to social media in Spanish during emergencies.
In addition to public meetings, Vtv15 includes a variety of programming focused on local government, education, history and the arts. To learn more, visit victoriatx.gov/vtv15. To provide suggestions about programming, visit victoriatx.gov/survey.
“We hope more residents will tune in to our channel as a result of this change,” Strevel said.
