The city of Victoria will remain closed through Friday due to the inclement weather, according to a city news release issued Wednesday.
Services are scheduled to return to normal Monday.
The following city services will not be available Thursday and Friday:
- Nonemergency city offices
- The Victoria Public Library
- Riverside Golf Course
Other services impacted:
- Automated garbage and solid waste service (trash, limb, yard waste and recycling pickup) will continue as scheduled, though services will be delayed. The city asks residents to place trash out for pickup by the regular pickup time and leave it there through the evening.
- The landfill and compost/brush site will open at 10 a.m.
- Waste Management servicing commercial customers will open at 9 a.m.
"During the closure, city employees will continue working to repair water main breaks and provide other essential services," the news release said.
