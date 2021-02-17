Victoria Virtual Press Conference
Victoria Virtual Press ConferencePosted by City of Victoria, Texas - Government on Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Livestream begins. Facebook shows over 3,000 people have joined to watch the news conference.
Mayor Rawley McCoy said the water situation manifested in a matter of hours yesterday.
County officials were told at 1:30 p.m. yesterday that there were no water issues present. Since then, the situation has changed drastically, McCoy said.
Victoria City Manager Jesus Garza attributes the impact on the city water system to multiple issues, but mostly to a significant number of water line breaks.
Garza said there has been no loss of power to any water plants, comparing the situation to Hurricane Harvey's impact. "The water plant is working, is pumping," Garza said.
Garza said officials are prioritizing the south side of the city, citing that the north side has mostly retained some water pressure.
Garza asks residents to report any water line breaks to 361-461-3381.
Garza said the number of breaks is not available. "All of our resources are attempting to address this issue," he said. "It is all hands on deck."
Garza said that he expects more pipes could break as the temperature warms and the ice begins to thaw.
Garza said he expects the processes of filling city tanks and replenishing the pipes up to two days.
Garza said the responders have been impacted by the outages but reiterated that fire responders can use the still-functioning water plant. Adds that fire hydrants are not available to responders because of the low water pressure.
Garza said city and county facilities would be closed for the remainder of the week.
Garza said city officials would have a press conference like this one at 3 p.m. for the foreseeable future until the situation is solved.
Garza addresses the water boil. "This is for consumption, not for water using in cleaning clothes, dishes."
Garza said a list of resources for residents will be published after the press conference.
"The best thing we can do it look forward to warm weather," McCoy said at the conclusion of the conference.
Livestream ends at 3:29 p.m.
List of resources provided by city officials:
The Salvation Army is providing shelter at its facility. Call 361-572-3779.
Mid-Coast Family Services is providing warming supplies to homeless residents and offering motel stays. Call 361-572-3820.
