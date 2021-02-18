Victoria municipal officials to hold virtual news conference Friday about water outages

The Facebook live live stream begins with under 400 people watching.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said Victoria is not alone, adding that 14 million people in Texas are experiencing water outages.
Garza said 840 cases of water have been given to critical facilities, including hospitals, nonprofits and warming centers.
Garza said it is not known when the city will be able to provide bottled water to the community. "We are following the right protocoles and the right procedures, but it is in short supply," he said.
Garza said city officials have closed off an additional 136 meters with leaks on Friday.
Garza said the priority this weekend will be getting water pressure above 20 pounds per square inch to get out of the water boil notice.
Garza asked residents to refrain from using significant amounts of water.
