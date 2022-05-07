The Victoria Music Teachers Association presented its 41st annual Honors Recital on May 1 at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Students of VMTA teachers Marcia Henry, Ann Johannsan, Betty Jordan, Don Ladner, Karen Perkins, and Betsy Stovall participated in the event.
At the recital two students were presented with Baroque/Sonatina Trophies. Olivia Chen, piano student of Betty Jordan, was awarded the three year trophy for earning a rating of 1+ for three years in the annual Baroque/Sonatina Festival. She is an eighth grader at Travis Middle School and plays percussion in the band. Olivia is the daughter of Chris and Angel Chen. Lisa Du, piano student of Ann Johannsan, was honored with the five year trophy for earning a 1+ rating for five years in the annual Baroque/Sonatina Fesvial . She is a junior at St. Joseph High School and an avid tennis player. Lisa is the daughter of Dr. Du and Lily Mo.
The Victoria Music Teachers Association sponsors various musical events throughout the year including a fall mini-recital, hymn/carol mini-recital, Baroque-Sonatina Festival, spring mini-recital, honors recital, World Music Exam, and a K-12 State Theory Testing Program.
The 2022 VMTA members are Don Ladner, Marcia Henry, Karen Perknis, Betsy Stovall, Ann Johannsan, Betty Jordan, and John Weems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.