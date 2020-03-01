More Information

The Lower Mission Valley Road and the Republic of Texas

By Joe Vasquez

The year was 1726 and the Franciscan missionaries, the friars, had been encouraged by reports of Indian groups that expressed enthusiasm for a Spanish mission that would serve the Aranama and Tamique Indians, according to the article Changing Lifeways: Mission Espiritu Santo in the Mission Valley.

This mission was located on the south bank of the Guadalupe River Valley where deer and bison were hunted. The inhabitants were dependent on stone tools with their main tool the Guerrero arrow point. This stone was found in the Spanish rancheros by Mission Indians in South Texas and Northeastern Mexico around Guerrero, Mexico.

Groups such as the Apache were encroaching the established hunting territories of the Aranama and Tamique as other Indian bands in the area were disrupting the mission's way of life, according to the article Changing Lifeways: Mission Espiritu Santo in the Mission Valley.

In 1824, Martin de Leon came to Tejas to establish the municipality of Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe de Jesus Victoria and would make it necessary to extend the "Mission Road" from Victoria to create the Lower Mission Valley Road that would also establish a link to the El Camino Real de los Tejas. El Camino Real de los Tejas is a trail extending from Mexico across Tejas to Louisiana. The Mission Valley community was located on the old Indianola trail to San Antonio which supported freight and cattle traffic flow before the railroads.

A Texas Historical Commission Mission Espiritu Santo Cattle Ranch Marker, located at 3377 Lower Mission Valley Road in Victoria, Texas, states that by 1749 the mission was moved to Goliad, Texas.

The mission was moved for the fourth and final time from Mission Valley to Goliad, Tejas, in 1749 along the San Antonio River. Friars are members of a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church in service to society.

In 1833 Felix de Leon received the Spanish Land Grant Nuestra Senora del Espirito Santo de Zuniga, La Bahia and Nuestra Senora de Loreto Presidio, thus making it the first cattle ranch in Tejas, according to the Texas Historical Marker. The mission's ranching operations had grown to 40,000 head of cattle in Goliad making it the first great cattle ranch in Texas.

So much for good effort. God bless Felix and Martin de Leon because in 1835, after the Battle of San Jacinto, Tejas became the Republic of Texas and all lands would be turned over to the Republic of Texas.

In 1841, Abner McDonald purchased the Spanish Land Grant known as the Espirito Santo property at public auction, and then sells it to J. O. Wheeler in 1850, according to Texas Historical Marker at Lower Mission Valley Road.

The Texas Historical Marker further states that in 1867, the Quincy Davidson Family buys the land from J. O. Wheeler. By 1878, The Victoria Advocate reported that Davidson owned 59,989 of the 61,161 head of cattle in Victoria County. The Davidson's family was the owner of this land for 97 years selling large tracts of land, much of it as cattle ranches.

Davidson becomes the wealthiest person in Victoria County. This property known as the Espirito Santo land along the Lower Mission Valley Road continues to be referred as the "Davidson Land," according to the Texas Historical Marker.