Nikko Vallejo, 24, and Matthew Vallejo, 21, native Victorian brothers, will travel from Austin where they live now to make their debut performance with their band Foam at Schroeder Hall May 14.
They will take the stage at 8 p.m., opening for their cousin’s band, Austin-based band Brodie Lane, which will play at 9:30 p.m.
The Vallejo brothers are the sons of Mario and Cristal Vallejo who still live in the Upper Mission Valley area in Victoria. They own Vallejo Motors and Crystal Clean Services. The Vallejo brothers are alumni of Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School.
“It’s (Victoria) still home to us in a lot of ways,” said Nikko Vallejo. “We’re there all the time. There’s nothing like coming back home to Victoria where life slows down a little bit.”
When the brothers are writing and jamming, they do not subscribe to one particular genre. Nikko Vallejo is the lead guitarist, bassist and back-up vocalist while Matthew Vallejo is the lead vocalist who plays drums and keyboards.
Foam plays psychedelic independent rock with Latin roots and underlying hip-hop vibes, Nikko Vallejo said.
“It’s fun and jazzy,” Nikko Vallejo said. “The sound is shape-shifting. It’s viby, and if it makes you groove, that’s what we want to do.”
The Vallejo brothers are excited to play at Schroeder Hall.
“We know how cool, special and awesome that hall is,” Nikko Vallejo said. “It’s our first show and we’re excited it’s in our hometown.”
A.J. Vallejo, the Vallejo brothers’ cousin who is originally from El Campo, will play with his band Brodie Lane. The band plays roots rock, Texas country and Southern rock with a “little two-stepping as well.”
“It’s fun,” A.J. Vallejo said. “We’re a beer-drinking band.”
A.J. Vallejo is a vocalist and plays lead guitar. Bruce Castleberry plays guitar. Joe Fladger is a vocalist who plays the bass, and Alex Geismar is a vocalist and plays the drums.
“We’re looking forward to it. We know all about its (Schroeder Hall’s) history,” A.J. Vallejo said. “We’re ready to rock ‘n roll. It’s a family thing. We’re all family.”
