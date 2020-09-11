The Victoria Northside Rotary Club recognized four first responders at its First Annual First Responder Recognition event during a club meeting on Thursday at the Victoria Country Club, according to a Rotary club news release.
“These dedicated professionals represent many local heroes that give of themselves every day to help their neighbors through all types of crises,” said Kyle Meismer, club president.
Mayor Rawley McCoy presented the awards to the four people selected by their organizations for this special recognition:
Police Officer of the Year - Victoria Police Department – Senior Patrol Officer Jon DeLaRosa
Victoria County Sheriff's Office Deputy of the Year - Sgt. Jason Boyd
Victoria Fire Department Member of the Year – Fire Medic Louis Ordaz
Telecommunicator of the Year – Susanna Bailey
Each recipient was presented a $150 gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.