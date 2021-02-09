Qualified residents who are behind on their rent payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for relief through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program being administered by the city of Victoria's Development Services department.
The city has received $176,363 to assist residents on their rent for up to six months.
According to state and federal guidelines, applicants must be experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19 and must fall below 80% of Victoria’s median family income, which varies depending on household size. The median family income table may be viewed at victoriatx.gov/cdbg.
To view the complete program guidelines and required documentation, visit victoriatx.gov/covidassist. Application forms and required documentation may be mailed or delivered in person to the city of Victoria's Development Services department, 700 Main St., Suite 129, in Victoria.
Funding for the program is limited and will be provided to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualified residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
The statewide program is managed by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Development Services previously administered the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program, allocating the full $184,900 it received from the federal government to help 162 Victoria residents with rent and mortgage payments.
