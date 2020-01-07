Victoria Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan said he could see smoke from Inez as he traveled toward a structure fire on East Warren Avenue on Tuesday night.
He arrived to find two sheds that shared a roof and breezeway engulfed in flames behind a home at 1306 East Warren Ave.
No injuries were reported, he said, but the structures, which appeared to be small residential dwellings, sustained extensive damage.
“They’re probably a total loss,” Cowan said. “We were notified that people were possibly living in those so we called Red Cross to assist the residents.”
The Victoria Fire Department responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m. and had the fire knocked down by 6:07 p.m.
The Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office was also on scene to start its investigation.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, Cowan said.
Check back with VictoriaAdvocate.com for more details as they become available.
