Residents will have a chance to learn the basics of kayaking before heading to Riverside Park for a socially distanced paddle down the Guadalupe River during the city’s annual kayak clinic on Aug. 22, according to a city news release.
“People who attend the kayak clinic not only pick up a new hobby but also get to go on a fun adventure that they can share with their family and friends,” recreation coordinator Gabby Anglin said.
The Aug. 22 program starts at 8 a.m., when attendees will gather at Son Valley Ranch to practice kayaking techniques in the venue’s large still-water pool. Kayakers will practice strokes and turning as well as safety exercises, such as climbing into the kayak from the water.
Afterward, attendees will drive to the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar and carpool to the boat dock near the Memorial Rose Garden. From there, they will paddle to Pebble Beach, where they will eat a boxed lunch provided by Victoria Parks & Recreation Department. After lunch, the kayakers will continue paddling to the PumpHouse.
The clinic is designed to teach those with little or no kayaking experience, but Anglin said kayakers of all skill levels can attend and that more experienced kayakers tend to help out the beginners.
Flow Paddle Co. will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets for the clinic. Flow Paddle Co. founder Ashley Magee also will take part in the program, providing instructions and guiding newcomers along the Guadalupe River.
Equipment will be sanitized before and after use, and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings when not in the water or eating.
Everyone who registers will be entered into a drawing to win a $400 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors. The drawing will take place during the program, and the winner must be present to claim the prize.
Registration is $10 for those who provide their own kayak and $20 for those who wish to rent a kayak. To register, visit victoriatx.gov/registration.
