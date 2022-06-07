Victoria’s Parks & Recreation department will host its annual Fourth of July celebration — featuring a car show, live music, a cornhole tournament and fireworks show synced to music — July 4 at the Victoria Community Center grounds.
Before the fireworks show
Parks & Recreation is coordinating with local car clubs to host a car show at 5 p.m.
Crossroads Cornhole will host a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m.
Registration for both events is available at victoriatx.gov.
David Valadez Y La Guerra Musical will perform at 5:45 p.m., and Mason Lively will perform at 7:45 p.m.
Parks & Recreation’s pop-up park will provide games and activities. A Plus Party and Events will offer inflatables.
Food and drinks will be available to purchase. Ice chests are not allowed.
Proceeds from beer sales will benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Miller Lite Blastoff
The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Residents can download the Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics app to listen to music synced to the show. The music will also be broadcast over the loudspeakers.
The show will be broadcast live on municipal cable channel TV15 (channels 15 and 115 and online at www.victoriatx.gov/tv15 and on Facebook at City of Victoria, Texas – Government.
How to sign up
To participate in the car show or cornhole tournament, or to apply to be a food vendor, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration.
To receive text updates about the Fourth of July festivities, text “ADD” to 361-200-3098.
This event is sponsored by Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Miller Lite, 93.3 The Wolf and Parks & Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.