Victoria Parks & Recreation to host Toddlers Dance Party

Victoria’s youngest residents will be able to dance the morning away when the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation hosts a Toddlers Dance Party from 10 a.m.-noon April 1 at Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
Ziggy’s Fun Zone, Heaven’s Ponies and Foamed Up will provide toddler-friendly activities during the event, with Foamed Up providing music for dancing. The Parks & Recreation Pop-Up Park will also be present with toys and games. Kona Ice will sell snow cones.
The event is part of Parks & Recreation’s ongoing effort to host opportunities for toddlers to get active and enjoy Victoria’s parks. The department has seen strong engagement with its Toddlers on the Trail series, which provides activities in a different park every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Recreation coordinator Gaby Guilarte said many parents have expressed interest in attending toddler activities on the weekends. Because of this, Parks & Recreation is exploring the idea of supplementing Toddlers on the Trail with bigger weekend events “every once in a while.”
“It’s going to be so much fun,” Guilarte said. “Especially as we get into the summer, we’re going to look at ways we can expand these types of events.”
To learn more about Parks & Recreation programs and services, visit victoriatx.gov/parks.