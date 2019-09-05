About once a week, the Sutton family makes their way to Ethel Lee Tracy Park.
On a recent afternoon, Madisyn Sutton, 4, climbed on the play structure and laughed her way down the slide in between moments of sun and rain.
Her mom, Megan Sutton, said Madisyn and her youngest daughter, Melanie, 3, love to come to the park. But the whole family is excited for the park’s new playground.
“It is our closest park, and it’s going to come with so many great additions that will be new and fun,” Megan Sutton said.
In July, Victoria City Council approved an agreement with Fun Abounds, a playground equipment supplier in Sugar Land, for the purchase of equipment to upgrade three area parks: Ethel Lee Tracy, Boulevard and Hopkins parks. The improvements for all three parks are expected to be done by the end of the year, said Danielle Williams, the assistant director of parks and recreation.
“Culturally, here in Victoria, it’s clear that parks are a big place for families to gather for parties, playtime and different events,” she said. “We are excited to have upgraded parks that are bright, accessible and fun.”
Ethel Lee Tracy Park, Williams said, will be the first “true, all-inclusive park run by the city.” The new playground equipment will be brightly colored and include an ADA-accessible ramp system for kids of different abilities.
It will also have interactive panels and a music panel for kids with autism or other disorders, Williams said, as well as a rocking feature where kids in wheelchairs can sit with kids not in a wheelchair.
“We prioritized making it a park where all abilities can play and play together,” Williams said.
The park will also receive four picnic areas with coverings, solar lighting, benches, picnic tables and barbecue pits.
“The new covering to help protect against the sun will be so nice,” Megan Sutton said. “It will help the kids to be out longer since it will draw back some of the daytime sun exposure.”
Boulevard Park, which burned down in March, will receive a new structure after the old structure is demolished. The new playground will have more climbing features rather than slides, Williams said, and be “simple but unique.”
Hopkins Park has received a new playground and a new trail in recent years, Williams said, so the additions there will focus elsewhere.
The installation of nine solar lights will complete the solar light system along the walking trail loop. The swing set will be updated and the fall zone will be updated from pea gravel to bond rubber.
Also, more shade will come to the park as three existing slabs will receive covering, and another concrete slab and picnic shelter will be added.
The cost for upgrades to all three parks is $302,553.96, according to a Victoria City Council packet.
Williams said having up-to-date fun and accessible parks is a priority of city staff.
“I know it’s important to have places to play for families and children to come together,” she said. “We try to focus on improving the playground systems here and keep progress coming along.”
Ethel Lee Tracy Park will be the first to finish, Williams said, though all three parks should be done by the end of the year.
“We all can’t wait,” Megan Sutton said.
