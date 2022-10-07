Victoria photographers captures human essence through portraits

For Carlos Vasquez, the Victoria-based photographer’s journey into art came from humble beginnings.
“We were poor, we didn’t have a whole lot of money so we could buy the disposable cameras and use them sparingly,” Vasquez said.
What really piqued his interest was watching his sister develop film while working at a photography lab in town, he said.
Before the arrival of the digital age, Vasquez said his sister found work at a local photography lab where she would develop film as part of her job. Over time, hearing his sister talking about film and seeing her develop the negatives, Vasquez became interested in analog photography. But his love for point-and-shoot photography remained.
“I had a hobby of collecting point-and–shoot cameras,” Vasquez said. “I had like 23 film cameras and probably a dozen of them are point-and-shoots.”
After getting married, Vasquez said he put his hobby on hold but bought his first digital camera in 2015.
“I picked photography back up in 2015 and it kind of went off from there,” “The kids are a little bit older now and so I had more time for my hobby.”
It was then he dove into analog film and started to develop C41 film inside his closet.
“I used a sous vide cooker to warm my chemicals up to temperature,” Vasquez said. “I had to get it to 80, 85 degrees and then I used my closet to get the film off the roll and onto the reel.”
His preference is split evenly between traditional analog and digital photography. There are more creative possibilities with a digital camera, as opposed to a film camera, Vasquez said.
“I always tell people I’m a portrait photographer because I like people. I like working with people and I like making people feel good about themselves,” Vasquez said. “I’m the opposite, I don’t like being in front of the camera, I don’t like getting my photos taken.”
Capturing the essence of a person is done best through portrait photography because the subject has to let down their guard entirely for the photo to be true, he said.
“People ask me sometime, ‘How do you get that expression out of someone?’” Vasquez said. “It’s just about having a conversation with them, getting them to feel comfortable cause you can really tell when somebody is being timid or shy when you’re taking their photos, it comes across in their facial features.”
Timing is of the essence when it comes to portrait photography because the moment can disappear in an instant, Vasquez said. It helps to show people photos of themselves during the duration of the photoshoot to help them relax.
“You really want to observe their demeanor and pick out the best qualities,” Vasquez said. “Everybody has good qualities.”
Beside photographing portraits, Vasquez said he likes to focus on photographing inanimate objects, such as the tractors and barn on his wife’s family’s farm. But ultimately, it doesn’t really matter what he captures, what he is constantly on the lookout for is light, Vasquez said.
“It’s the way light hits certain things,” Vasquez said. “Sometimes you just find the most beautiful things in just a split second.”
Currently, the Victoria-based photographer carries around the Sony a7 II digital camera, at the ready are several prime lenses. He credits the Mamiya RZ67 as his favorite camera due to its ability to capture medium format.
But he hasn’t strayed too far from his roots, throughout all of the camera body changes and acquisitions of different lenses, Vasquez still keeps the one thing that tethers him to his humble beginnings: the Olympus Mju point-and-shoot camera.