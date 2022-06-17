The Victoria Photography Club is accepting entries for its 2022 Annual Photography Contest.
The submission dates are July 1-31 and photos may be dropped off at Korczynski's Photo Lab, 105 Cozzi Circle, according to a news release from the club.
After the judging on Aug. 6, the photos will be on display from Aug. 13-20 at the Victoria Mall.
Details of submission requirements are available on the website: https://www.victoriaphotographyclub.com/contest-index. Select 2022 Annual Contest & Exhibition Rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.