The Victoria Photography Club is accepting entries for its 2021 Annual Photography Contest.
The submission dates are July 1-31, according to a news release from the club.
Entries will be judged on Aug. 7 by a panel of three judges.
The top photos will go on exhibit at the Victoria Mall from July 14-21.
Last year’s contest was canceled because of the pandemic.
The show is divided into two divisions – adults and students.
The categories for the adult division are animals/fauna, birds, building/structures, close-up/macro, creative, flowers/plants, landscape/scenic, miscellaneous and people/portraits.
The student division is not divided by category.
More than $1,500 in combined prize money will be awarded in the adult and student divisions.
First place in each adult category will receive $75, second place, $50, and third place, $25. Best in Show will receive $125. All winners will also receive rosettes.
In addition, Richard Korczynski, of Korczynski Photo Lab & Studio, will select three photographs and provide the following prizes — first award, 16x20-inches stretched canvas print; second award, 16x20-inches watercolor print; third award, 16x20-inches mounted print.
A $6 entry fee will be charged for each adult entry with no limit on the number of entries.
The student division is open to all students in high school and lower grades and has one general category. First place winner will receive $30, second place, $20, and third place, $10. All winners will also receive a rosette.
For students, the entry fee is $3. If students want to participate in the adult competition, the appropriate fee must be paid, and photo entered in a particular category
All entries must conform to the rules and submission guidelines. For more information on contest rules and necessary forms go to: victoriaphotographyclub.com/page4.html.
