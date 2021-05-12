Sgt. Herschel Buck retired from the Victoria Police Department on April 28 after a 23-year career in law enforcement.
Buck graduated from the Victoria College Police Academy as class president and valedictorian in 1998 and began his career with the Yoakum Police Department the same year. Buck joined the Victoria Police Department on May 7, 2001, as a patrol officer. He also served as a motor officer and acting sergeant in the Traffic Safety Unit before he was assigned to Investigations in 2015 as the sergeant for Persons Crimes and the Auto Theft Task Force.
Senior Patrol Officer Jon DeLaRosa graduated from the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School on April 9 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Texas Army National Guard. He was assigned to the field artillery branch, where he will serve as either a platoon leader or a staff officer.
DeLaRosa has been a Victoria Police Department since 2014 and has served as a field training officer and as a member of the SWAT team. Before his law enforcement career, he was an aviation ordnance technician with the United States Marine Corps, and he was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2009 to 2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom
