The Victoria Police Department’s annual youth summer camp is being renamed “Camp Keimryn” to honor the memory of Officer Keimryn Lee, a 9-year-old cancer patient who dreamed of becoming a police officer “to fight the bad guys and fix the community.”
Officer Keimryn, who died July 12, was sworn in as an honorary police officer during a private ceremony earlier this year.
Officer David Brogger announced the name change on July 14 during the closing ceremony of the 2022 summer camp.
“Officer Keimryn wanted to be a part of this camp and would have been here if she was able,” Brogger said. “In her honor, we decided to dedicate this camp to her. In years to come, VPD’s youth camp will now be called Camp Keimryn.”
During this year’s camp, 37 campers aged 10-14 met their local police officers and learned about police work through demonstrations and hands-on activities. Campers toured police vehicles; viewed a K-9 demonstration; and learned how to clear a room, make a traffic stop, use handcuffs and administer first aid.
The event was sponsored by the Victoria Police Foundation, Chick-fil-A Whispering Creek, Victoria Crime Stoppers — Texas, South Texas Ventilation Heating & Air Conditioning, the Victoria Police Officers Association, the Texas Gang Investigators Association, Target and Kingdom Church of Victoria. Outlaw Pass also hosted activities during the event.
To view photos from this year’s camp, visit the Victoria Police Department Facebook page. To learn more about Victoria Police Department programs and events, visit victoriatx.gov/police.
